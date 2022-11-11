Salvation Army kicks off Red Kettle campaign

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The sounds of bells will soon fill the air at more than 60 businesses across Dane County as the Salvation Army kicks off its Red Kettle Campaign.

The annual fundraiser during the holiday season supports critical social services, like emergency family and women’s shelters and housing programs and assistance.

The Salvation Army of Dane County Executive Director of Philanthropy Steve Heck says the goal for this year’s fundraiser is more than $500,000.

“The money you give is going to help someone right here in Dane County that is struggling,” said Heck. “They have nowhere else to turn so they come to us and we try to provide other resources to them.”

To spur donations, there is now a QR code located on the Salvation Army red kettles. (WMTV)

Metcalfe’s Markets is one location where you’ll find the red kettles. Owner Tim Metcalfe says the campaign marks the beginning of the giving season.

“It’s kind of the ringing of the bell of the start of the holiday season and giving back as a community to those people in need,” said Metcalfe.

Heck says there’s a big need this year for volunteer bell ringers.

“What we really need the most is people to come out and ring. People’s time is the most valuable thing they have,” said Heck. “We appreciate them giving a couple of hours to come out because that’s the only way we’re going to meet our goal.”

If you’re interested in signing up to volunteer to ring bells at a location close to you, click HERE or by calling 608-250-2255.

The Diamond Center has donated a pair of earrings and a pendant to be raffled off to a volunteer bell ringer. (WMTV)

Volunteers will be entered into a drawing to win a set of earrings or a pendant as part of the “Ring for Bling” promotion sponsored by the Diamond Center of Madison.

The Red Kettle campaign runs from November 11 to December 24.

