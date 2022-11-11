Theft suspects ram into Monona PD squad car during chase

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Monona Police Department is asking for assistance finding the location or identity of two people involved in a car chase after a suspected retail theft.

Police say they responded around 3:30 p.m. Thursday to the Monona Kohl’s department store to reports that two people had stolen a felony amount of merchandise. The suspects then got in a black Acura MDX SUV.

Monona officers were chasing after the Acura in marked police vehicles when they said the male suspect intentionally rammed into one of the police cars. Police eventually stopped chasing them when the speed and hazard to other drivers was too high. The officer struck in the crash was not hurt, but the squad car was damaged.

The vehicle in the chase has been spotted twice on the south and west sides of Madison, but officers haven’t been able to stop it, according to Monona PD.

The vehicle’s license plate during the chase — ACV-8785 — was stolen off another vehicle in the City of Madison, police said. The SUV is also believed by Monona PD to have front-end damage from the ramming.

Those with information about the duo, who are believed to be involved in a string of retail thefts in the Madison area, are asked to contact the Monona Police department at 608-222-0463. Officials said tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward by reporting information to Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

