This Veterans Day, learn about our state’s service members

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - On Veterans Day, the Wisconsin Veterans Museum encourages people to visit and explore their exhibits to learn more about the state’s service members.

The Wisconsin Veterans Museum collection is home to thousands of stories of courage, commitment and sacrifice of veterans from every corner of the state dating back to the Civil War.

One temporary exhibit, called Souvenirs of Service, includes items collected from the Civil War era to modern-day. The objects range from artillery shells painted in WWI foxholes to Zippo lighters collected during the Vietnam era. More than 400 photographs, taken by service members during times of war and peace.

Jennifer Van Haaften, the Wisconsin Veterans Museum Assistant Director, says the stories are inspiring.

The Wisconsin Veterans Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

