U.S. Army sergeant inducted posthumously to Madison VA Hall of Heroes

A Madison World War II veteran was inducted into the veterans association hall of heroes
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 6:20 PM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ahead of Veterans Day Friday, one special veteran and Madison-native was honored posthumously for his service.

U.S. Army Sergeant Akira Toki was inducted into the Madison VA Hall of Heroes Thursday. Sgt. Toki served in the U.S. Army during World War II as part of the 100th Battalion of the 442nd Regimental Combat Team. He fought in Southern France, Germany and Italy.

Posthumous induction of Madison native, U.S. Army Sgt. Akira Toki, into the Madison VA Hall of...
Posthumous induction of Madison native, U.S. Army Sgt. Akira Toki, into the Madison VA Hall of Heroes.(NBC15)

His daughter, Welcome Toki-Sittig, said her family is grateful he is receiving posthumous honor and was happy to share his legacy with the community.

“This is just a small part of you know the things that we have collected and he has saved when he passed away,” Toki-Sittig said. “And so we’re, our family feels very fortunate that we can share this with you.”

Sgt. Toki volunteered over 23,000 hours at the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital since it opened in 1951 to 2010. He passed away in 2012 at the age of 96.

