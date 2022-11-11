UWPD welcomes back Mounted Unit with 2 new horses

Welcome Vetter and Rettke!
UWPD Horses
UWPD Horses(UWPD)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 5:26 PM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW-Madison Police Department announced Friday the return of their mounted police units by introducing their two new horses in a Facebook post.

In honor of 50 years of Title IX, UWPD said they decided to name the horses in honor of two “outstanding” female athletes: Dana Rettke and Jessie Vetter. With both of their permission, the horses will go by the hockey and volleyball stars’ last names.

UWPD said they were honored to carry on their legacy.

Officers will spend time training on the new horses and UWPD said they would document more details on the horses and the riders down the line.

