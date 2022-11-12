172-acre Rock Co. park officially open to the public

TOWN OF JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County residents now have an additional 172 acres of trails, lodges and cabins to enjoy.

The Rock River Heritage County Park was officially opened to the public Saturday. The property is located northwest of Janesville on the eastern banks of the Rock River, at 5801 N. River Road.

The park, originally established in 1946, was owned by the Boy Scouts of America before the county purchased it in February of this year. According to Rock Co. parks manager John Traynor, the Boy Scouts in Southern Wisconsin used the space for outdoor recreation, camping and education.

Traynor said the county has made many improvements to the land, including adding trails, lodges, cabins and a man-made lake for visitors to enjoy.

The park is now open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. A grand opening will take place sometime in the spring.

