172-acre Rock Co. park officially open to the public

Rock County residents now have an additional 172 acres of trails, lodges and cabins to enjoy.
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County residents now have an additional 172 acres of trails, lodges and cabins to enjoy.

The Rock River Heritage County Park was officially opened to the public Saturday. The property is located northwest of Janesville on the eastern banks of the Rock River, at 5801 N. River Road.

The park, originally established in 1946, was owned by the Boy Scouts of America before the county purchased it in February of this year. According to Rock Co. parks manager John Traynor, the Boy Scouts in Southern Wisconsin used the space for outdoor recreation, camping and education.

Traynor said the county has made many improvements to the land, including adding trails, lodges, cabins and a man-made lake for visitors to enjoy.

The park is now open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. A grand opening will take place sometime in the spring.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin State Patrol arrests fugitive wanted for second degree homicide
The West Bend, Wisconsin, police department reported arresting an armed man who went into a...
Police: Armed man tries to “stop the voting” at West Bend polling place
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Gov. Tony Evers accepts victory in the race for Wisconsin governor.
Tony Evers projected winner of Wisconsin gubernatorial race
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary

Latest News

172-acre Rock Co. park officially open to the public
172-acre Rock Co. park officially open to the public
Mad City Gobblers raises money to provide turkeys to area food pantries
Mad City Gobblers raises money to provide turkeys to area food pantries
Olin Park holiday lights officially open
The DNR’s Deer Donation Program asks hunters to donate Wisconsin-harvested deer to help stock...
DNR encourages hunters to participate in Deer Donation Program