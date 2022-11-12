Badgers come up big at Brew City Battle

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin men’s basketball team topped Stanford 60-50 in front of 17,927 fans at American Family Field in Milwaukee.

It was a tough day for either team to shoot the three, both teams a combined 6-36 from the three, but when the ball isn’t falling that’s when Wisconsin relies on their defense.

“That’s something Coach talks about and something that we really buy into here at Wisconsin,” Senior forward Tyler Wahl said. “This group of guys I feel like we’re a good team defense.”

Wahl led all scorers with 17 points, followed by Jordan Davis with a career high 13 points and Chucky Hepburn with 11.

12 first half turnovers for Stanford would plague them early on, but the Cardinal would get within five in the second half and challenge the Badgers until the very end.

Head Coach Greg Gard said the key for this team moving forward is that they have to use everyone. UW played 11 players on Friday night, getting 10 points from their bench.

The Badgers are 2-0 to start their season and host Green Bay on Tuesday night at 8 p.m. at the Kohl Center.

