Badgers come up short to KState at Brew City Battle

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - After a strong start, the Wisconsin women’s basketball team came up short to KState 77-63 at the Brew City Battle on Friday at American Family Field.

Badgers playing tough in the Brew City Battle 💪 pic.twitter.com/qTcxaiiKdB — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerWBB) November 11, 2022

The Badgers came out firing in the first quarter, leading by as much as 13 points in the first-ever collegiate basketball game at the home of the Brewers. Redshirt freshman Maty Wilke and senior guard Julie Pospisilova led the way for the Badgers with 17 points, followed by Avery LaBarbera with 13. Four of the Badgers five starters all scored in double-digits.

The Badgers would have a three-point lead at halftime, and foul-trouble in the second half would force the Badgers to bench some of their playmakers. Avery LaBarbera and Brooke Schramek finished with four fouls apiece.

KState would come out firing from the three in the fourth quarter, outscoring Wisconsin 31-17 to surge ahead and take the victory, 77-63.

Up next the Badgers will host North Florida in the home opener on Sunday, November 13 at 1 p.m. at the Kohl Center.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.