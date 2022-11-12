Badgers trail Hawkeyes 14-10 at halftime

IOWA CITY, IA (WMTV) - Wisconsin trails Iowa 14-10 at halftime at Kinnick Stadium.

The Badgers defense started off strong for Wisconsin with two tackles for loss on the Hawkeyes’ opening drive. Junior linebacker Nick Herbig would sack Spencer Petras for a loss of nine yards and force a fumble which would turn into a Wisconsin field goal to give the Badgers a 3-0 lead in the first quarter. Herbig would have three sacks in the first half.

His 10th of the season 👀pic.twitter.com/MtBCbMdh0d — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) November 12, 2022

Aside from the field goal, the Badgers didn’t get much of anything going offensively in the first half, going three-and-out on their next three drives following the field goal. Iowa’s Deontae Craig blocked UW’s punt on 4th and 11 and would start on Wisconsin’s 17-yard line. Then two plays later Kaleb Johnson would have a four-yard touchdown run to give Iowa a 7-3 lead.

Just before the half, on 2nd & 8 quarterback Graham Mertz’s pass was intercepted by Cooper DeJean who would return it for a 32-yard touchdown to extend Iowa’s lead 14-3.

Pick-6⃣ ‼️@cdejean23 picks it off and returns it for the @HawkeyeFootball TD. pic.twitter.com/hNWv5QK1MP — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 12, 2022

With less than a minute to go before the half, Keontez Lewis gave the Badgers the spark they badly needed. On 3rd & 18, Mertz lobbed up a 51-yard pass for Lewis who took it into the end zone to cut the deficit and make it 14-10 Iowa at the break.

Mertz with a DOT when it was needed! #Badgers

pic.twitter.com/KsERGYc12O — Bally Sports Wisconsin (@BallySportWI) November 12, 2022

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.