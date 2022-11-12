Badgers trail Hawkeyes 14-10 at halftime

(WBAY)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, IA (WMTV) - Wisconsin trails Iowa 14-10 at halftime at Kinnick Stadium.

The Badgers defense started off strong for Wisconsin with two tackles for loss on the Hawkeyes’ opening drive. Junior linebacker Nick Herbig would sack Spencer Petras for a loss of nine yards and force a fumble which would turn into a Wisconsin field goal to give the Badgers a 3-0 lead in the first quarter. Herbig would have three sacks in the first half.

Aside from the field goal, the Badgers didn’t get much of anything going offensively in the first half, going three-and-out on their next three drives following the field goal. Iowa’s Deontae Craig blocked UW’s punt on 4th and 11 and would start on Wisconsin’s 17-yard line. Then two plays later Kaleb Johnson would have a four-yard touchdown run to give Iowa a 7-3 lead.

Just before the half, on 2nd & 8 quarterback Graham Mertz’s pass was intercepted by Cooper DeJean who would return it for a 32-yard touchdown to extend Iowa’s lead 14-3.

With less than a minute to go before the half, Keontez Lewis gave the Badgers the spark they badly needed. On 3rd & 18, Mertz lobbed up a 51-yard pass for Lewis who took it into the end zone to cut the deficit and make it 14-10 Iowa at the break.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin State Patrol arrests fugitive wanted for second degree homicide
The West Bend, Wisconsin, police department reported arresting an armed man who went into a...
Police: Armed man tries to “stop the voting” at West Bend polling place
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Gov. Tony Evers accepts victory in the race for Wisconsin governor.
Tony Evers projected winner of Wisconsin gubernatorial race
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary

Latest News

Suann Saltzberry
Madison’s first female intercollegiate director of athletics hired at Edgewood College
Wisconsin safety Hunter Wohler (24) against Eastern Michigan during the second half of an NCAA...
Badgers Hunter Wohler set to return for Maryland
UW released the 2023 Badgers football schedule, on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2023
UW reveals 2023 football schedule
Wisconsin safety John Torchio (15) during first half of an NCAA football game against...
John Torchio named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week