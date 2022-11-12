BBB warns people not to fall for fake USPS text message scam

DALTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A phishing scam is circulating around southern Wisconsin in the form of a text message pretending to come from the USPS.

Fourteen people reached out to the Southwest Wisconsin Better Business Bureau to report a text message scam pretending to be the United States Postal Services asking people to pay a $3 fee.

Dalton woman Ann Soderman almost fell for the scam. She’s had to deal with package mishaps due to her home’s rural location.

”There are roads around that have similar names and similar numbers so sometimes we do get somebody else’s mail and it’s just a simple human error,” Soderman said.

When Soderman received a text saying USPS needed help delivering a package, she thought it could be legitimate. She clicked the link, added her address to the website and almost paid the $3 fee that the fake USPS website asked for with her credit card.

Soderman and BBB Regional Director Tiffany Schultz said it’s easy to fall for these phishing scams because the website looks very similar to the actual USPS website.

Soderman brought her phone to her local post office to see if the text was legitimate, and the postal worker told her the package tracking number was false because it started with letters. She said factual tracking numbers do not start with letters.

”None of us are immune to being targeted by a scammer so we all need to be vigilant, we all need to be paying attention to the scams or text messages that we’re getting,” Shultz said. ”This is the holidays. This is a scammers Christmas. They’re taking advantage of every opportunity they can.”

Soderman shared her story to help prevent others from falling victim to the phony USPS phishing scam.

“If they ask for money or your credit card in a text message, even if it looks official don’t do it,” she said.

Schultz said people of all ages have fallen for this scam and that six out of the 14 scams reported, submitted their credit card numbers.

