A few snowflakes to start the weekend

Key Takeaways

A few flurries throughout today

Sunshine returns tomorrow

Watching a wintry system for Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The cool temperatures are here to stay for the weekend, and really for the rest of next week. To make it feel even more like winter, there’s a chance you could see a few snowflakes today!

A little wave of energy moving through the region will spark up a few flurries through the day, however, no accumulation or real impact is expected. Not everyone will see snowflakes today, but we will all see cloudy skies and chilly temperatures. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 30s. The last time Madison had a high temperature in the 30s was April 18!

Skies clear overnight, allowing temperatures to drop to the lower 20s by early Sunday morning with wind chills in the teens. Temperatures stay cool tomorrow, but at least the sunshine will be an added bonus.

All eyes are on our next snow chance arriving on Tuesday. Confidence is growing that most of southern Wisconsin will see at least some snowfall and that some of it will accumulate. It’s still too early to talk totals, we’ll get a better grasp on the specifics on Sunday and Monday.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.