Four things to know after the November election

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) issued a list of post-election reminders that residents should be aware of.

Unofficial turnout was higher than most midterms but didn’t exceed 2018 turnout levels

Wisconsin’s unofficial voter turnout on Tuesday was 56.7%, points higher than most midterm elections in the state, according to Wisconsin Elections Commission. The voter count, however, did not exceed the record-high-levels of Wisconsin’s 2018 midterms, when 59.43% of Wisconsin voters participated.

The unofficial turnout likely underrepresents the actual number of voters. The WEC will publish official results after they have been canvassed at the local level and certified by the Commission Chair.

It will take time for a voter’s election participation record to be updated

It may take 30 to 45 days for election officials to enter voter participation in the statewide electronic voter database. Voters can see that their vote was recorded on the MyVote website under the My Voting Activity section of the My Voter tile.

Wisconsin is prepared if there is a recount

If the vote totals from the county canvasses for two-candidate contests differ by 1% or less, the losing candidate can petition for a recount. The trailing candidate can request a recount only when the county canvasses are complete, which is no later than Nov. 28.

Post-election audits are mandated

A post-election audit of Wisconsin’s voting systems after each General Election is mandated by state law. The audit assesses the accuracy and performance of the approved voting systems. The WEC can vote to investigate discrepancies and re-test voting systems if issues arise in the audit.

