Lincoln-Tallman House to host Holiday Tree Show

Visitors can take a look at decorations inside and outside the historical house.
Visitors can take a look at decorations inside and outside the historical house.(Rock County Historical Society)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 1:45 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Historical Society will host its annual Holiday Tree Show at the Lincoln-Tallman House this holiday season.

100 Christmas trees and holiday décor from local businesses, nonprofits and community members will be displayed inside the Lincoln-Tallman house this holiday season. 65 live, decorated evergreens will also be on display outside the historic house at 440 N. Jackson St., Janesville.

“Each year, we are surprised by the creativity on display, both indoors and outside,” Rock County Historical Society Executive Director Timothy Maahs said.

The tree show inside the house will run from Nov. 25 to Dec. 30., Thursdays and Fridays between 3 and 7 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays between 12 and 4 p.m.

The show will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin State Patrol arrests fugitive wanted for second degree homicide
The West Bend, Wisconsin, police department reported arresting an armed man who went into a...
Police: Armed man tries to “stop the voting” at West Bend polling place
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Gov. Tony Evers accepts victory in the race for Wisconsin governor.
Tony Evers projected winner of Wisconsin gubernatorial race
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary

Latest News

Odyssey Beyond Wars helps veterans continue their education.
UW-Madison program helps veterans transition to civilian life
The brewery's new plant aims to eliminate CO2 emissions.
New Glarus Brewing Company commissions CO2 reclamation plant
Melvin Swift, Silver Alert
Silver Alert issued for missing Milwaukee Co. man
Friday Football Blitz Week 13
Friday Football Blitz Week 13