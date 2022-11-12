Lincoln-Tallman House to host Holiday Tree Show

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Historical Society will host its annual Holiday Tree Show at the Lincoln-Tallman House this holiday season.

100 Christmas trees and holiday décor from local businesses, nonprofits and community members will be displayed inside the Lincoln-Tallman house this holiday season. 65 live, decorated evergreens will also be on display outside the historic house at 440 N. Jackson St., Janesville.

“Each year, we are surprised by the creativity on display, both indoors and outside,” Rock County Historical Society Executive Director Timothy Maahs said.

The tree show inside the house will run from Nov. 25 to Dec. 30., Thursdays and Fridays between 3 and 7 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays between 12 and 4 p.m.

The show will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

