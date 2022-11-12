Mad City Gobblers raises money to provide turkeys to area food pantries

The last day of in-person fundraising will be Nov. 13 from 8a.m. to 6 p.m. Locations include the Metro Markets in Monona, Middleton, Cottage Grove Road, as well as Pick' N Save in McFarland.(wmtv)
By Phoebe Murray and Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - A local organization is helping families in need this holiday season by raising money to donate turkeys to area food pantries.

Mad City Gobblers, the National Wild Turkey Federation Madison chapter, is in their 12th year of raising money to purchase turkeys for local food pantries during the Thanksgiving holiday season.

Each year, Mad City Gobblers provides thousands of turkeys to area food pantries. In 2021, they gave over 2,000 turkeys to food pantries throughout Dane County.

The annual donation drive — Turkey Hunters Care — was started by the National Wild Turkey Federation to support the growing need during the holiday season.

“They reached out and said, ‘Can we do a feel-good, helpful project to get our name out in the community and let people know we’re not just a bunch of wild, crazy turkey hunters,” Turkey Hunters Care Coordinator Bill Alber said. “We can do some good in the community.”

Alber said that turkey prices have doubled this year, and donations are down 25-30%, but the group has already delivered 200 turkeys to food pantries.

Donations will be collected at the Metro Markets in Monona, Middleton and Cottage Grove Rd. as well as the Pick ‘N Save in McFarland. Donations will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Nov. 4-6 and Nov. 11-13.

All proceeds go directly towards turkey donations.

