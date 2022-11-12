Madison family teaches the importance of giving

Instead of receiving presents for his birthday, a Madison boy asked for donations to benefit a local food pantry.
By Camberyn Kelley
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Click here to donate to Share Your Holidays

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison family teaches their kids to give back to the community not just during the holidays, but on a day when they normally receive presents.

Birthday celebrations look a little different in the Schmelz/Melsen household. Parents Kurt Schmelz and Sarah Melsen let their kids pick a charity to donate to on their birthdays.

“Everyone likes getting gifts for the holidays and for their birthdays. But we also would like to instill in them and teach them that it can be just as rewarding and exciting to give gifts as well,” Schmelz said.

Lucas' birthday donation
Lucas' birthday donation(WMTV/Camberyn Kelley)

Opening the door on a new perspective for their children during 4-year-old Lucas’ birthday party.

“We just had told people that with gifts we’d be accepting donations for a given charity,” Melsen said.

Director of Marketing and Communications Kris Tazelaar says all of their donations went to Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin where Lucas brought in 37 pounds of non-perishables.

“It’s never about how much you give it’s about the fact that you take that initiative to give back, Tazelaar said.

The needs of others are not just seasonal.

“You know the other thing you know that we have to remember is also that hunger exists throughout the whole year it’s not just at Thanksgiving it’s not just at Christmas. It is twenty-four seven, 365.”

The family says they still plan to donate again for the Thanksgiving holiday with the help of their community.

“It’s going to be a tupperware bin out on our front steps and a neighborhood Facebook post,” Melsen said.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin State Patrol arrests fugitive wanted for second degree homicide
The West Bend, Wisconsin, police department reported arresting an armed man who went into a...
Police: Armed man tries to “stop the voting” at West Bend polling place
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Gov. Tony Evers accepts victory in the race for Wisconsin governor.
Tony Evers projected winner of Wisconsin gubernatorial race
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary

Latest News

Friday Football Blitz Week 13
Friday Football Blitz Week 13
Veterans Day ceremony held at Wisconsin Capitol
Veterans Day ceremony held at Wisconsin Capitol
A Madison family teaches their kids to give back to the community not just during the holidays,...
Madison family celebrates birthday by donating food
Despite the slowed traffic and numerous emergency vehicles, officials could not confirm if...
Traffic clears after crews respond to Beltline crash