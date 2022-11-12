New Glarus Brewing Company commissions CO2 reclamation plant

The brewery's new plant aims to eliminate CO2 emissions.
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NEW GLARUS, Wis. (WMTV) - New Glarus Brewing Company announced Friday the commissioning of its new CO2 reclamation plant, an effort to eliminate emissions from brewing.

CO2 produced during the traditional brewing process is released into the environment. With the company’s new technology, New Glarus Brewing can capture the CO2, turn it into a liquid and store it for future use in the brewing process.

“Sustainability in brewing is a huge issue,” Brewmaster Dan Carey said. “To make our products as consistent as possible, we need fresh, clean water, we need a climate that’s stable and we need to be good stewards of the natural resources that we use.”

The new system also reduces the amount of electricity used in the traditional brewing process, according to project lead Jason Schultz.

There is currently a global shortage of CO2, another factor in the brewery’s decision to open the new plant.

“Where other breweries are struggling to find CO2 for the brewing process, we are making our own,” Company Founder and President Deb Carey said. “This means that not only are we doing right by the environment, we are ensuring our continued success well into the future.”

