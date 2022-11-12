Panera releases new holiday cup designs

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This week Panera Bread kicked off the holiday season with the release of this year’s new holiday cup designs.

Designed with the theme of “generosity” in mind, the festive holiday cups are now rolling out nationwide.

The new cups feature Panera’s signature green with festive illustrations of mittens and gifts with the words “’Tis the Season to Give.” The message is meant to highlight how every act of generosity, whether treating yourself or others, helps inspire others to be generous, according to Panera.

The cup design is also on Panera’s Unlimited Sip Cup, which is available for all self-serve beverages.

Panera is also kicking off the holiday season with a bonus promotion on gift cards, which is available now. The offer states that for every $50 in gift cards purchased or reloaded online or in-store, guests will receive a $10 gift card. The offer is available from Nov. 9 to Dec. 31.

