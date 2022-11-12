Portage community honors area veterans during annual ceremony

PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) - For the last 18 years, the Portage community has ensured their veterans feel honored on Veterans Day.

The ‘18th Annual Veterans Day Ceremony’ was held at the high school, where hundreds of students, families and faculty gathered to pay tribute to those who have served.

U.S. Navy veteran Dale Gray said he returns to the high school for the ceremony every single year.

“Since they started doing this. Well, I graduated in 1950, well I got out of the Navy in 1954 and I’ve lived in Portage all my life, ever since they had something going on, a service at school, I show up,” Gray said. “You never know what to say to people. It’s really great that they do this for us, I really appreciate it.”

Athletic Director and coordinator of the ceremony Ed Carlson said the entirety of Portage comes together for the special day.

“It’s a total community thing, the students are dead silent, it’s a powerful message that they can take with them to their future,” he said.

Carlson said they highlight a different group or individual each year. Last year they honored World War II veterans, and this year they chose to put a spotlight on Korean War veterans.

“We didn’t find a whole lot, we’re just glad we got the ones that we got here today, because we wanted to do that before we lose more.” We want to get as many people here as possible, we want to honor them, make them feel special.”

