Silver Alert issued for missing Milwaukee Co. man
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 5:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice issued a Silver Alert for a missing Milwaukee Co. man.
Melvin Swift was last seen Friday at 9:00 p.m., according to officials. The 66-year-old man is missing from North Lovers Lane Road in Milwaukee.
Swift is described as a 5′9″ Black man with brown eyes, and a white beard. Officials say he is bald and was last seen wearing navy blue pajama pants, and he often wears a brown puffy coat.
Anyone with information on Swift’s whereabouts is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7022.
