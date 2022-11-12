Silver Alert issued for missing Milwaukee Co. man

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice issued a Silver Alert for a missing Milwaukee Co. man.

Melvin Swift was last seen Friday at 9:00 p.m., according to officials. The 66-year-old man is missing from North Lovers Lane Road in Milwaukee.

Swift is described as a 5′9″ Black man with brown eyes, and a white beard. Officials say he is bald and was last seen wearing navy blue pajama pants, and he often wears a brown puffy coat.

Melvin Swift, Silver Alert (Wisconsin Department of Justice)

Anyone with information on Swift’s whereabouts is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7022.

