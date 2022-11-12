Traffic delays expected as crews respond to beltline crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department, fire and EMS are responding after a crash Friday evening eastbound on the beltline near Whitney Way, according to Dane County Dispatch.

Officials say there are lane closures at Gammon Road after a 2-vehicle crash was reported at 7:20 p.m. Dispatch did not say if there were any injuries.

Several NBC15 employees have reported seeing police and fire trucks go by and substantial backups in traffic.

