Traffic delays expected as crews respond to beltline crash

Beltline Crash
Beltline Crash(511 Wisconsin)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 7:34 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department, fire and EMS are responding after a crash Friday evening eastbound on the beltline near Whitney Way, according to Dane County Dispatch.

Officials say there are lane closures at Gammon Road after a 2-vehicle crash was reported at 7:20 p.m. Dispatch did not say if there were any injuries.

Several NBC15 employees have reported seeing police and fire trucks go by and substantial backups in traffic.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin State Patrol arrests fugitive wanted for second degree homicide
The West Bend, Wisconsin, police department reported arresting an armed man who went into a...
Police: Armed man tries to “stop the voting” at West Bend polling place
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Gov. Tony Evers accepts victory in the race for Wisconsin governor.
Tony Evers projected winner of Wisconsin gubernatorial race
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary

Latest News

Four things to know after the November election
A phishing scam is circulating around southern Wisconsin in the form of a text message...
BBB warns people not to fall for fake USPS text message scam
Portage community honors area veterans during annual ceremony
BBB warns people about fake USPS phishing scam
BBB warns people not to fall for fake USPS text message scam