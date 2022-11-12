UW-Madison program helps veterans transition to civilian life

By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Transitioning from military to civilian life can be tough, but there’s a new program through the UW Odyssey Project that aims to help veterans continue their education.

Odyssey literacy instructor Erin Celello and Odyssey alum and army veteran Dominique Christian joined Leigh Mills in the studio to talk about the program.

Learn more about Odyssey Beyond Wars here.

