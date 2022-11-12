UW-Platteville honors students, alumni killed in Vietnam War

UW-Platteville Memorial
UW-Platteville Memorial(UW-Platteville)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Nov. 11, 2022
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Friday is Veteran’s Day, and University of Wisconsin Platteville revealed a memorial dedicated to students and alumni who fought and died in the Vietnam war, UW-Platteville announced.

According to event officials, nearly 300 people attended the dedication ceremony Friday, including those who knew the 12 veterans that the memorial honors.

“It is with great privilege to be here today, to honor our veteran students and alumni and to pay respect to our fallen students who gave their lives in Vietnam,” Interim Chancellor Dr. Tammy Evetovich said.

Platteville graduates Dr. James Lawton and Lt. Col. Mac Kolar, the two men behind the idea of the memorial, emceed the event.

The two men connected when they realized they were both researching their friends and fellow students who had been killed in action. They both realized there was not an official count of UW-Platteville students that were killed during Vietnam, UW-Platteville said.

“We are here, and the ‘dream’ of this Vietnam Veterans Memorial will now become a ‘reality,’” Lawton said. “Thank you all for being here, and thank you veterans.”

The memorial, located outside of Ullsvik Hall, includes: (UW-Platteville’s wording)

  • Chief Warrant Officer 2 Ronald R. Blohm - Army
  • Sergeant Edwin F. Brown - Army
  • Second Lieutenant Vasilios Demetris - Marine Corps
  • Lance Corporal Daniel F. Gallagher - Marine Corps
  • Specialist 4 John C. Imrie - Army
  • Hospitalman Larry W. Knight - Navy
  • First Lieutenant Dean W. Krueger - Air Force
  • Specialist 4 Paul E. Mattson - Army
  • Corporal Francis T. Mulvey - Army
  • Specialist 4 Brian S. Perlewitz - Army
  • Hospitalman Richard E. Sutherland - Navy
  • Private First Class Louis L. Zittergruen – Army

