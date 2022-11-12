Veterans Day ceremony held at Wisconsin Capitol

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Veterans Day was observed Friday morning during a ceremony in the Wisconsin Capitol rotunda, with the theme this year being “honor.”

Gov. Tony Evers was in attendance and reaffirmed his commitment to supporting veterans and their loved ones.

“The state is proud to be a key partner in the work to help ensure that each of these individuals and their families can be successful both during their time of service and following their re-entry into civilian life,” Evers said.

The ceremony was led by the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs and the Madison Veterans Council. It concluded with a moment of silence.

