16 hurt when semitrailer strikes bus carrying hockey team

Image shows an ambulance.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — Police say 16 people have been injured, three critically, after a semitrailer collided with a bus carrying a youth hockey team from Chicago in northern Indiana.

Investigators believe alcohol was a factor in the collision and police arrested the semitrailer driver whom they said was swerving and speeding before the crash in Warsaw.

One person was ejected from the bus. The crash occurred around 8 p.m. Saturday at an intersection of U.S. 30 and a local street.

The hockey team was comprised of students ages 14 to 17 from Chicago’s St. Ignatius College Prep and was playing in a tournament in nearby Culver.

