Growing confidence in Tuesday snow totals

Be prepared for some slower travel
1-2 inches of snow is looking likely across southern Wisconsin.
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 5:00 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Key Takeaways

  • Mix of sun & clouds today
  • Accumulating snow likely Tues & Wed
  • Even colder late week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a little dose of snowfall yesterday, we’re in for another healthy dosing in the next couple of days.

Until then, we’ll see quiet and cool conditions on Sunday and Monday with highs in the mid and upper 30s. A bit of sunshine will make an appearance today, but clouds will be moving back in during the afternoon and evening.

Then all eyes are on Tuesday as a system brushes by to our south, bringing measurable snowfall to southern Wisconsin. Snow will begin to move in during the early morning on Tuesday, lasting through Wednesday morning before tapering off through the day. This means that snow will likely be falling for both the Tuesday morning and evening commutes, so you’ll likely want to give yourself a little extra time as roads could be slick.

One factor that we have to consider, is how warm the ground is. That means that initially, a lot of the snow will likely melt on contact. With this in mind, most of southern Wisconsin can expect to see about 1-2 inches of snow accumulate by Wednesday morning. Isolated pockets of 3″ totals are possible, especially further east. If the snow starts to stick a little sooner than anticipated, we’ll have to adjust these totals.

Once the snow moves out, much cooler air moves in. Highs will be down to the 20s Thursday through Saturday. Friday looks to be the chilliest day, with some locations topping out in the lower 20s.

