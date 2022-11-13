Korean War vets honored during American Legion Post 534 ceremony

MCFARLAND, Wis. (WMTV) - Families and friends in McFarland gathered at Edwards-Foye American Legion Post 534 Sunday to honor their area veterans.

The post held their annual ‘Commemorating Our Veterans’ ceremony, which honors a different group of veterans each year. This year, organizers decided to put a spotlight on Korean War veterans. Following an all-you-can-eat breakfast, participants sang songs and salute the U.S. flag before intruding the guests of honor.

Edward Brost served in the Korean War from 1951-54 and he said he has fond memories of his time serving.

“And I’ve got to admit, I had a good time in the Army, I had got to meet a lot of interesting people; Eisenhower’s personal chef was at Fort Sheridan in Chicago, and I got to cook with him actually,” he said.

Brost said it was privilege to be recognized at today’s ceremony.

“Actually, I was quite honored to be called, because there aren’t very many of us left. I get my American Legion magazine every month and it shows all the people passing on, and you hardly find any from the Korean War.”

