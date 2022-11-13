Korean War vets honored during American Legion Post 534 ceremony

(WMTV)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCFARLAND, Wis. (WMTV) - Families and friends in McFarland gathered at Edwards-Foye American Legion Post 534 Sunday to honor their area veterans.

The post held their annual ‘Commemorating Our Veterans’ ceremony, which honors a different group of veterans each year. This year, organizers decided to put a spotlight on Korean War veterans. Following an all-you-can-eat breakfast, participants sang songs and salute the U.S. flag before intruding the guests of honor.

Edward Brost served in the Korean War from 1951-54 and he said he has fond memories of his time serving.

“And I’ve got to admit, I had a good time in the Army, I had got to meet a lot of interesting people; Eisenhower’s personal chef was at Fort Sheridan in Chicago, and I got to cook with him actually,” he said.

Brost said it was privilege to be recognized at today’s ceremony.

“Actually, I was quite honored to be called, because there aren’t very many of us left. I get my American Legion magazine every month and it shows all the people passing on, and you hardly find any from the Korean War.”

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin State Patrol arrests fugitive wanted for second degree homicide
172-acre Rock Co. park officially open to the public
The West Bend, Wisconsin, police department reported arresting an armed man who went into a...
Police: Armed man tries to “stop the voting” at West Bend polling place
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Gov. Tony Evers accepts victory in the race for Wisconsin governor.
Tony Evers projected winner of Wisconsin gubernatorial race

Latest News

3,000+ runners on the go for annual Madison Marathon
This image released by Marvel Studios shows a scene from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."
‘Black Panther’ sequel scores 2nd biggest debut of 2022
A voter arrives to vote at the Phoenix Art Museum on election day in Phoenix, Tuesday, Nov. 8,...
Election Day saw few major problems, despite new voting laws
Around 3:50 p.m. Saturday, Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputies and EMS responded to Rome...
Two-vehicle crash in Town of Oregon leaves one dead, one with life-threatening injuries