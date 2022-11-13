Madison area Scouts participate in situational first aid training

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Glacier’s Edge Council Boys Scouts brought back first aid training after Appleton Scouts were honored for helping during a train derailment.

Southern Wisconsin Boys Scouts of America troops stepped up their emergency response education through situational training on Saturday at Messiah Lutheran Church.

Glacier’s Edge Council volunteer Charles Morand was inspired by the Appleton troops that used first aid tactics to help passengers after their train derailed in June in Missouri on a trip home from New Mexico. The Appleton troops were honored for their quick action at a recent Green Bay Packers game at Lambeau field.

”Their fellow passengers needed someone to step up and the young men in this troop did,” Morand said. ”It’s one of those activities that tends to be forgotten, overlooked and then with what happened over the summer we see that there’s a real need for doing this, maintaining our skills and re-assessing our skills.”

Saturday’s first aid scenarios included responding to an allergic reaction with an EpiPen and reacting quickly to flash flooding. Troops were judged and scored in order to simulate adrenaline they could feel if an emergency happened in real life.

”I think it’s important because we would always be prepared for anything and we help people,” Troop 7132 leader Evie Salt said. “Our scout motto is to be prepared so this is very good for a lot of people to learn.”

Post 555 of Janesville leader Evan Lloyd’s troop won most of the scenarios. His explorer unit had an upper hand as they are paired with Janesville first responders for most of their scouting.

”[We] Put our skills to the test and see how well we would do,” 18-year-old Lloyd said. ”I think it showed that all of the stuff we learned stuck with us, we retained it really well and we were able to use it without them being there to teach us and stepping us through all of it.”

Lloyd plans to pursue a career as a firefighter.

Morand said Glacier’s Edge Council plans to host a larger-scale first aid camp in May of 2024. He hopes emergency service workers, doctors and other first responders will volunteer at the camp as judges and instructors.

He encourages those interested in participating to contact Glacier’s Edge through their website.

