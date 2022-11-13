MPD: Multiple crashes in the area, drivers need to slow down with ice possible

By Abriela Thiel
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 8:10 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is reporting multiple crashes in the area Saturday night.

MPD did not give a cause to any of the reported crashes but said drivers need to slow down with ice accumulating on the roads.

NBC15 is keeping an eye on three specific crashes Saturday night. Crashes have been reported on US-14 before Lacy Road in Fitchburg, two on US-151 near the American Parkway exit on the east side of Madison and on the Beltline near Verona Road on the west side of Madison.

Our crews reported seeing debris on the road on US-14.

WisDOT camera footage shows multiple MPD cars and a firetruck near the American Parkway crashes. Our crews said the two crashes are about 100 feet away from each other, with three lanes closed near one of the crashes and two closed near the other.

MPD did not give specific causes or further information on any of these crashes. We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

