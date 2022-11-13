Packers tied 14-14 with Cowboys at halftime in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WMTV) - The Green Bay Packers are tied with the Dallas Cowboys 14-14 at halftime at Lambeau Field.

After forcing a three-and-out, the Packers put together a 10-play drive that resulted in a missed 54-yard field goal attempt to keep it scoreless in the first quarter.

In the second, Cowboys converted on 4th & 1 and capped off the 17-play drive with a CeeDee Lamb touchdown to give Dallas a 7-0 lead.

Ensuing drive for the Packers, Aaron Rodgers was sacked on 3rd & 3, fumbled the ball and Dallas would recover at Green Bay’s 10.

Packers defense would stand tall in the red zone, on 3rd and goal Rudy Ford intercepted Dak Prescott’s pass and returned it for 34-yards.

Packers cash in on the interception with a huge momentum play on 3rd & 1. Aaron Rodgers went deep to rookie wide receiver Christian Watson for a 58-yard touchdown. It was Watson’s first receiving touchdown of his career and the Packers longest completion of the season. The touchdown tied the game up at 7-7.

Just before the half on 3rd & 10 Rudy Ford would pick off Prescott again and return the interception for 34-yards and give the Packers another chance to score before the break.

Three plays later Aaron Jones would take the ball in for a 12-yard touchdown to give the Packers a 14-7 lead.

With less than 2:00 to go before halftime, the Cowboys get down the field in a hurry and scored on a Dalton Schultz 5-yard touchdown to once again tie the game at 14.

