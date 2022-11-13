Rock Co: One dead after US 14 crash

By Gillian Rawling
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One man died in a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 14 Sunday morning after going to a nearby hospital, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said the 66 year old from Evansville has not been identified by the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office yet.

According to Rock Co. officials, a 36 year old driver from Beloit was stopped at a stop sign just before 11 a.m. on CTH H waiting to turn west onto US 14. The Beloit man turned into oncoming traffic and was struck by the 66 year old, who was not wearing a seatbelt.

The Evansville man was taken from the crash scene to Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville where he was pronounced dead.

Officials said a passenger from the other car, an 18-year-old from Beloit, was also taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The Beloit driver said he might seek medical attention later. He was cited for failure to yield right of way and operating a motor vehicle without insurance, officials said.

The intersection was closed for two hours after the crash.

