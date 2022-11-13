Runners on the go for annual Madison Marathon

The race stopped through lots of iconic Madison sights, with the start and end at the Capitol.
The race stopped through lots of iconic Madison sights, with the start and end at the Capitol.
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Runners were on the go Sunday morning for this year’s Madison Marathon.

Events kicked off around 7 a.m. with a full and half marathon plus a 10k.

The race stopped through lots of iconic Madison sights, with the start and end at the Capitol. The race also made some stops on UW-Madison’s campus and through Warner Park.

The Madison Marathon is a Boston Marathon qualifier.

All runners are expected to finish by around 1:30 p.m.

Due to the marathon, there were multiple street closures Sunday morning. You can find more information about those closures here.

