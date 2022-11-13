Runners on the go for annual Madison Marathon

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Runners were on the go Sunday morning for this year’s Madison Marathon.

Events kicked off around 7 a.m. with a full and half marathon plus a 10k.

The race stopped through lots of iconic Madison sights, with the start and end at the Capitol. The race also made some stops on UW-Madison’s campus and through Warner Park.

The Madison Marathon is a Boston Marathon qualifier.

All runners are expected to finish by around 1:30 p.m.

Due to the marathon, there were multiple street closures Sunday morning. You can find more information about those closures here.

