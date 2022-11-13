Two-vehicle crash in Town of Oregon leaves one dead, one with life-threatening injuries

TOWN OF OREGON, Wis. (WMTV) - A two-vehicle crash in the Town of Oregon left one dead and another with life-threatening injuries Saturday afternoon.

Around 3:50 p.m. Saturday, Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputies and EMS responded to Rome Corners Road and CTH MM in the Town of Oregon for reports of a two-vehicle crash.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office said the driver of a black sedan was moving westbound on Rome Corners Road when it is believed that the driver did not stop for a stop sign at the intersection. This caused the black sedan to collide with a white truck that was traveling northbound on CTH MM.

The driver of the black sedan was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver of the white truck was transported to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office said it is likely that the driver of the white truck was ejected through the passenger side door window.

The Sheriff’s Office said alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

The intersection of Rome Corner Road and CTH MM was shut down for about four hours Saturday afternoon.

The identification of the driver who died will be released pending the investigation and notification of family by the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.