Wisconsin volleyball sweeps Maryland on Senior Night

By Leah Doherty
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 9:45 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - No. 3 Wisconsin volleyball continued their winning streak with a sweep over Maryland in their regular season home finale.

After the match the Badgers recognized seniors Anna MacDonald, Liz Gregorski, Shanel Bramschreiber and Danielle Hart.

Only fitting that on Senior Night, Danielle Hart was one of three Badgers to lead the team in kills. Hart was joined by Sarah Franklin and Julia Orzol who all had 10 kills a piece.

The Badgers recorded four aces against Maryland, three coming from Orzol.

Wisconsin has now won 14-straight matches and will hit the road to end the regular season where they will face Rutgers, No. 15 Penn State, No. 4 Nebraska and No. 6 Ohio State.

