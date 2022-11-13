Wisconsin volleyball sweeps Maryland on Senior Night

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - No. 3 Wisconsin volleyball continued their winning streak with a sweep over Maryland in their regular season home finale.

What a night!

Add another tally mark to the win streak! Badgers roll to 14 straight victories with a 3-0 sweep! pic.twitter.com/MC5v0IdQHN — Wisconsin Volleyball (@BadgerVB) November 13, 2022

After the match the Badgers recognized seniors Anna MacDonald, Liz Gregorski, Shanel Bramschreiber and Danielle Hart.

Last but certainly not least, we wrap up the Senior Day celebration with @danielllehart! pic.twitter.com/Mordt6kAbp — Wisconsin Volleyball (@BadgerVB) November 12, 2022

Only fitting that on Senior Night, Danielle Hart was one of three Badgers to lead the team in kills. Hart was joined by Sarah Franklin and Julia Orzol who all had 10 kills a piece.

The Badgers recorded four aces against Maryland, three coming from Orzol.

Wisconsin has now won 14-straight matches and will hit the road to end the regular season where they will face Rutgers, No. 15 Penn State, No. 4 Nebraska and No. 6 Ohio State.

