Accumulating Snow Tuesday

Key Takeaways

1-3 Inches Expected

Some Travel Problems

Even Colder for the End of the Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A First Alert Day is in place Tuesday as we prepare for the season’s first accumulating snowfall event. Periods of snow will lead to some minor accumulations in the 1–3-inch range. Most of this will be on the grassy and elevated surfaces, but some light accumulation on roadways is also possible, especially Tuesday morning and Tuesday night. Now is the time to get your snow gear ready and make sure you are prepared for the winter season. Also, allow extra time when traveling on Tuesday and slow down. The first snowfall of the season is always problematic as people acclimate to winter driving conditions.

Mainly cloudy skies tonight with flurries and snow showers developing. Overnight lows into the upper 20s with a light easterly wind. Snow develops early Tuesday with a quick inch of snow possible by midday. Snow showers stick around through the afternoon with and additional inch possible. Highs into the middle 30s with a light northeasterly wind. Snow showers continue Tuesday night with an additional inch possible. Overnight lows around 30 degrees.

An unsettled patter remains for the middle and second half of the week. More clouds than sunshine and periods of flurries and snow showers. While a quick dusting is possible at times, no significant accumulation is expected. The coldest air of the season will be moving in as highs only top out into the 20s and overnight lows dip into the teens.

Sunshine will be more likely as we move into the weekend with warmer, seasonable, temperatures as we move into early next week.

