Fire destroys Green Lake County home Sunday night

VILLAGE OF KINGSTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A fire completely destroyed a home in the Village of Kingston Sunday night, according to the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

At 7:18 p.m., Green Lake County dispatch received a report of a structure fire at 115 Park St. in the Village of Kingston. The caller said flames were visible from inside the house.

Fire units, EMS and law enforcement responded to the fire. Fire units remained at the scene until just before midnight, officials said.

The cause of the fire has not been determined. No injuries were reported from the fire, but the property is believed to be a total loss, according to the sheriff’s office.

