First Alert Day: Tuesday

Key Takeaways

Continued Cold

Snow Likely Tuesday

Even Colder for the End of the Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All eyes are on Tuesday as a system brushes by to our south, bringing measurable snowfall to southern Wisconsin. Snow will begin to move in during the morning on Tuesday. It will last through Wednesday morning before tapering off through the day. A few drops of rain may mix in later in the morning on Wednesday. NBC15 meteorologists have declared Tuesday a First Alert Weather Day.

This means that snow will likely be falling for both the Tuesday morning and evening commutes on Tuesday, though I expect the evening commute to be a bit messier as snow more snow will be on the ground. Keep in mind that the ground is still warm enough to melt some of the snow initially, so that could create a layer of water turning to ice as temperatures get colder and the snow begins to stick. We have issued a First Alert Day for Tuesday due to the impact on travel. You’ll want to give yourself plenty of time on the roads.

Ground temperatures are also something we have to consider when looking at snow totals. With this in mind, most of southern Wisconsin can expect to see about 1-2 inches of snow accumulate by Wednesday. Isolated pockets of 3″ totals are possible, especially further east. If the snow starts to stick a little sooner or later than anticipated, we’ll have to adjust these totals. This is not expected to be a major storm, but still has the potential to lead to travel issues.

