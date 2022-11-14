Former UW player dies in Virgina triple killing

Devin Chandler
Devin Chandler(University of Virginia)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 9:50 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A former University of Wisconsin wide receiver was among one of the victims killed in a Sunday night shooting in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Devin Chandler, who transferred to the University of Virginia after the past season, was one of three people who died in the shooting that also injured two other individuals, UW officials confirmed.

Chandler played for the Badgers in the 2020 and 2021 seasons, appearing in 10 games total before transferring to UVA six games into last season, according to the Cavaliers website.

Wisconsin wide receiver Devin Chandler runs up field during an NCAA college football game...
Wisconsin wide receiver Devin Chandler runs up field during an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

The other two people who died in the shooting, wide receiver Lavel Davis, Jr., and linebacker D’Sean Perry, were also members of the UVA football team, Richmond.com reports.

Police in Charlottesville are still searching for Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr., a UVA student whom university president Jim Ryan has identified as a suspect.

“A complete search on and around UVA Grounds” by law enforcement was underway, the university’s police department Twitter account said, and they urged people on campus to remain sheltered.

Classes for Monday have been canceled. Nearby school districts have also canceled classes.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

172-acre Rock Co. park officially open to the public
BBB warns people about fake USPS phishing scam
BBB warns people not to fall for fake USPS text message scam
The West Bend, Wisconsin, police department reported arresting an armed man who went into a...
Police: Armed man tries to “stop the voting” at West Bend polling place
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Gov. Tony Evers accepts victory in the race for Wisconsin governor.
Tony Evers projected winner of Wisconsin gubernatorial race

Latest News

Suann Saltzberry
Madison’s first female intercollegiate director of athletics hired at Edgewood College
Wisconsin outside hitter Sarah Franklin warming up before the Badgers match against Minnesota.
Sarah Franklin earns second Player of the Week honor
Wisconsin safety Hunter Wohler (24) against Eastern Michigan during the second half of an NCAA...
Badgers Hunter Wohler set to return for Maryland
The Wisconsin women's hockey program will have their series against Minnesota Duluth televised...
Wisconsin women’s hockey to air on Madison CW this weekend