Janesville Chinese restaurant, Cozy Inn, celebrates 100 years in business

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) -Venturing twenty steps up to the second story of 214 W. Milwaukee Street will land you inside of Cozy Inn, the Chinese restaurant celebrating a milestone of 100 years in business this November.

An anniversary that continues to make Cozy Inn one of the oldest operated Chinese restaurants, not only in the Badger State but across the country.

The public is invited to celebrate this milestone with the Fong family of Cozy Inn at Olde Towne Mall in downtown Janesville Monday, Nov. 14 from 2-4 p.m.

The restaurant first opened its doors in November of 1922, at the same location it is today under the ownership of the Wong family. For more than 50 years, several generations of the Wong family ran the restaurant before selling to Marie Shum and her husband in 1975.

Marie’s son, Tom Fong, along with his wife, Amanda, and her sister, Michelle, currently own and run the business.

“It’s a very heartfelt feeling knowing that the community always supported us throughout the years,” said Tom. “It touches our heart to know that they care so much about us, I still see it today on Facebook and so forth what they write...and we feel the same way about our community, how important they are to us.”

The event being held Nov. 14 will feature a meet and greet with members of the Fong family. At 3 p.m., Janesville’s acting City Manager, Chief David Moore, will announce an official proclamation recognizing this historic milestone.

“People say, when they come up here, [it’s] so nostalgic to them, some of them have been coming here since they were toddlers, as far as they can remember...” Tom said.

Attendees can sample some of the restaurant’s most popular appetizers including egg rolls, rangoons, and wontons paired with fortune cookies and tea.

