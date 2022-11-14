Madison Axe to open on city’s east side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An axe throwing facility is catapulting its way to Madison’s east side.

Madison Axe is slated to open by the end of November or the first week of December at 2427 South Stoughton Road, facilitators announced Monday.

Managing Partner Brandon Long stated in the announcement that he was very excited to bring the 5,500-square-foot facility to the Madison area and looked forward to working with other local businesses and organizations.

Eight axe throwing lanes with digital target projections, interactive games and digital scoring will be available for guests.

In addition to flinging axes, visitors can also enjoy two unofficial shuffleboard lanes with cues and biscuits. Organizers say the lanes are multi-purpose and can allow for various games like cornhole and ring tosses. There will also be a beer-only bar.

Facilitators explained that the business can create a fun experience for smaller parties, like date nights, and large groups, like company outings or birthday parties.

The company’s Madison location will be in addition to facilities in Appleton and Green Bay.

There are two axe throwing businesses on Madison’s west side, one on the 6700 block of Watts Road and the other on the 6600 block of Mineral Point Road.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.