MPD: Car stolen after being hit by suspect vehicle

Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A victim’s vehicle was stolen Monday after it was struck by a suspect vehicle in an intersection on Madison’s southwest side, police allege.

In an incident report, Madison Police Department stated that officers responded around 2 p.m. to the intersection of Schroeder Road and Whitney Way for a vehicle theft.

The victim told police that her vehicle had been hit from behind. When she got out to check any damage to the vehicle, an occupant of the vehicle that hit hers got out and stole her car.

Police said the suspect who stole the victim’s vehicle drove away quickly, as well as whoever was driving the suspect vehicle.

MPD noted that the victim was not hurt during the crash.

Officers are looking at evidence and searching the area for the stolen car and the suspects, MPD added.

