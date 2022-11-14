No. 3 Badger volleyball preparing for home stretch

Wisconsin has won their last 14 matches and are undefeated at the Field House.
(NBC15)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - No. 3 Wisconsin volleyball begins their final stretch of the season with their final four games of the regular season on the road.

The Badgers will once again face Rutgers who they swept on Friday, and then meet No. 14 Penn State, No. 6 Nebraska and finish the regular season at No. 5 Ohio State.

UW is currently tied for first in the Big Ten with Ohio State with a 15-1 conference record, followed by Nebraska with a 14-2 conference record.

Head UW Volleyball Coach Kelly Sheffield described this final stretch of the season as entering the “gauntlet,” and said while having all final road games is difficult, it presents a unique opportunity for his team.

“You’re getting teams on their home floor,” Sheffield said. “They’ll probably be three matches in a row where our opponent will be favored over us. There’s not a lot of times where that’s the case but it’s certainly exciting to be going into other places where you know you’ll get their best shot and it’s going to be loud and they’re playing for some things as well.”

First serve for the Badgers at Rutgers is set for 6 p.m. on B1G+.

