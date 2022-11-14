Prosecutors: No criminal charges expected from Giuliani raid

By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2022
NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors in New York do not plan to bring criminal charges against Rudy Giuliani in connection with a probe into his interactions with Ukrainian figures, they revealed in a letter to a judge Monday.

They said they made the decision after a review of evidence resulting from raids on his residence and law office in April 2021. Federal prosecutors ware investigating whether Giuliani’s dealings with figures in Ukraine in the run-up to the 2020 election required him to register as a foreign agent.

Prosecutors said a grand jury probe that led to the issuance of warrants that resulted in the seizure of Giuliani’s electronic devices had concluded.

They said that based on information currently available, criminal charges would not be forthcoming.

“In my business, we would call that total victory,” Giuliani’s lawyer, Robert Costello, told The Associated Press. “We appreciate what the US attorney’s has done. We only wish they had done it a lot sooner.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

