Subway unveils its first vending machine

Subway announces new vending machines that will use artificial intelligence to sell pre-made...
Subway announces new vending machines that will use artificial intelligence to sell pre-made sandwiches.(Subway)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Subway has good news for sandwich fans who want their food now and don’t care about a lot of customization.

The restaurant unveiled a new vending machine filled with pre-made sandwiches Monday.

Subway plans to install the machines at places you might expect, including college campuses, airports and hospitals.

The company claims the machines use artificial intelligence to accept verbal orders.

The concept of pre-made sandwiches isn’t new for Subway. It started selling them at places like casinos, gas stations and airports back in 2020.

The grab-and-go experience has helped fill the void left by shuttered restaurants.

Subway’s brick-and-mortar presence has been shrinking for the past five years.

The company said it has seen “record-setting sales” across its 20,000 locations.

It’s hard to know how accurate that statement is since Subway is privately owned and not subject to the same reporting laws as publicly held companies.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

172-acre Rock Co. park officially open to the public
BBB warns people about fake USPS phishing scam
BBB warns people not to fall for fake USPS text message scam
Devin Chandler
Former UW player dies in Virginia triple killing
The West Bend, Wisconsin, police department reported arresting an armed man who went into a...
Police: Armed man tries to “stop the voting” at West Bend polling place
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot

Latest News

Officers investigate a homicide at an apartment complex south of the University of Idaho campus...
Mayor calls University of Idaho students’ deaths ‘senseless’
In this photo provided by Nathaniel Ross Photography, a historic military plane crashes after...
Experts: Dallas air show crash may lead to more safety rules
FILE - Rudy Giuliani arrives at the Fulton County Courthouse on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in...
Prosecutors: No criminal charges expected from Giuliani raid
FILE - People pass through Salt Lake City International Airport on June 27, 2022, in Salt Lake...
US says airlines to refund more than $600 million to flyers