Wisconsin DATCP alerts consumers of recent gift card fraud

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is warning consumers of a string of incidents in which newly purchased gift cards were drained of their funds.

Consumers who reported these incidents say there was no evidence of tampering on the cards or packaging but that they had a zero balance before being used. Other consumers reported their gift cards being drained within 20 minutes of activation, according to the DATCP.

Officials believe bots — software applications that perform digital tasks quickly — are behind this fraud. Bots can search thousands of card numbers per second, and criminals are notified when they find cards that are activated with a balance. Criminals tend to either use the card personally or sell the information on the dark web, often before consumers use it, officials say.

The DATCP says that physical tampering may also play a role in the recent fraud. Magstripe readers record card numbers without leaving evidence, making it easier for criminals to deplete a card’s funds.

To avoid gift card scams, the DATCP recommends taking the following precautions

Purchase gift cards directly from a known and trusted source.

Avoid purchasing gift cards at online auction sites.

Activate gift cards immediately before using them and use gift cards quickly after receiving them.

Fore more information and consumer protection resources or to file a complaining, visit DATCP’s Consumer Protection website. If you have questions or believe you have been scammed, call DATCP’s Consumer Protection Hotline at (800) 422-7128 or email DATCPHotline@wi.gov.

