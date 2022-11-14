Wisconsin DNR reports several recent snowy owl sightings

Snowy Owls chill on Lake Monona
Snowy Owls chill on Lake Monona
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says that snowy owl season is underway.

The DNR has already reported several snowy owl sightings across the state this year. One owl was regularly seen from mid-July into mid-October in Dane County. The DNR says that this owl was a rare example of successfully over-summering in the state.

The DNR believes the first migrating owls this year were spotted on Oct. 19 in Superior at Rib Mountain State Park. Another snowy owl was seen in Ashland on Nov. 1.

The only new arrivals have been reported in Wisconsin and North Dakota, according to the DNR. Predicting the movements of snowy owls is difficult, but the DNR says that by the end of November they will have a better idea of how many will be around in the winter.

Learn more about snowy owl updates, tips for finding one and where to report observations on the DNR’s website.

