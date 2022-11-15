Comedian Joe Gatto announces tour stop in Madison next year

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Comedian Joe Gatto announced the first round of 2023 dates for his ongoing tour Tuesday, revealing that he’ll be making a stop in Madison.

The comedian will visit Overture Hall at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, 2023, as part of the “Night of Comedy” tour.

Gatto is known for pulling pranks with his friends on the show “Impractical Jokers,” as well as starring in “The Misery Index” series. Promoters note that he is one of the founding members in The Tenderloins Comedy Troupe, which tours around the nation, and that he is the co-host of the “Two Cool Moms” podcast.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, on the Overture’s website.

Gatto will also be making a stop in La Crosse on March 12.

