Comedian Joe Gatto announces tour stop in Madison next year

Joe Gatto
Joe Gatto(The Overture Center)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Comedian Joe Gatto announced the first round of 2023 dates for his ongoing tour Tuesday, revealing that he’ll be making a stop in Madison.

The comedian will visit Overture Hall at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, 2023, as part of the “Night of Comedy” tour.

Gatto is known for pulling pranks with his friends on the show “Impractical Jokers,” as well as starring in “The Misery Index” series. Promoters note that he is one of the founding members in The Tenderloins Comedy Troupe, which tours around the nation, and that he is the co-host of the “Two Cool Moms” podcast.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, on the Overture’s website.

Gatto will also be making a stop in La Crosse on March 12.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

172-acre Rock Co. park officially open to the public
BBB warns people about fake USPS phishing scam
BBB warns people not to fall for fake USPS text message scam
Devin Chandler
Former UW player dies in Virginia triple killing
The West Bend, Wisconsin, police department reported arresting an armed man who went into a...
Police: Armed man tries to “stop the voting” at West Bend polling place
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot

Latest News

City of Madison Streets Division crews loading salt into trucks before they start routes...
Preparations underway for first expected accumulating snowfall
FILE - A family visits a memorial at Veteran's Park for the victims of Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021's...
Victims ready to speak at Christmas parade crash sentencing
Preparations for first snowfall underway in City of Madison
Two Men and a Truck deliver Share Your Holiday barrels, on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.
Join in the Social Media Blitz | Download posters here