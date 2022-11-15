Downed power line blocks portion of WIS 60 near Lodi

traffic
traffic(MGN Online)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 9:14 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All lanes are blocked on a portion of WIS 60 near Lodi due to a power line over the roadway, officials stated Tuesday.

In an alert sent by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, it notes that both the westbound and eastbound lanes on WIS 60 from Hillestad Road to Lindsay Road were blocked. The call for the downed powerline came in just before 8 a.m. Tuesday.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is responding to the incident.

WisDOT estimated the utility issue would take about two hours to clear.

