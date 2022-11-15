FIRST ALERT DAY TODAY

Key Takeaways

Accumulating Snow Through the Day

Chances of Snow Wednesday

Colder for the End of the Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A First Alert Day is in place today as we prepare for the season’s first significant accumulation of snow. Periods of snow will lead to accumulation mostly in the 2 to 3-inch range. Most of this will be on the grassy and elevated surfaces, but some brief, slushy accumulation on roadways is also possible during periods of increased intensity. Leave extra time for your commute as the first snowfall of the season can be problematic as people acclimate to winter driving conditions.

Snow developed early today and accumulation will be around an inch by midday. Snow showers stick around through the afternoon with and additional inch possible. Highs into the middle 30s with a light northeasterly wind. Snow showers continue Tuesday night with an additional half inch to an inch possible. Overnight lows around 30 degrees.

An unsettled pattern remains for the middle and second half of the week. More clouds than sunshine and a few flurries. No significant accumulation is expected for Thursday through weekend. The coldest air of the season will be moving in as highs only top out into the 20s and overnight lows dip into the teens.

Sunshine will be more likely as we move into the weekend with warmer, seasonable, temperatures as we move into early next week.

