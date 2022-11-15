Hunting-style knife confiscated from student at Sun Prairie elementary school

school lockers
school lockers(MGN)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Police responded to a Sun Prairie elementary school Monday after hunting-style knife was confiscated from a second grade student, school officials stated.

In a letter to caregivers, Meadow View Elementary School Principal Cynthia Bell Jimenez said one student reported that another student had a knife near the beginning of the day. A staff member found the knife and confiscated it.

The principal noted that the student was taken to the office and was supervised by an adult until the child could be picked up. Officials also reported it to the Sun Prairie Police Department. Administrators noted that it is district policy to contact police if a weapon is found in a school.

“All staff at Meadow View remain committed to keeping Meadow View a safe and engaging learning environment for all of our otters,” Bell Jimenez said.

Conversations about what happened were had with students and Bell Jimenez asked that anyone who notes concerning behaviors tell administrators. They can also use the Electronic Safety Tip Line to report an anonymous tip.

