Join in the Social Media Blitz | Download posters here

Two Men and a Truck deliver Share Your Holiday barrels, on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NBC15 Share Your Holidays Social Media Blitz
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Join the Blitz and help attack hunger in southern Wisconsin. On Wednesday, the Share Your Holidays Social Media Blitz begins with the goal of filling social media pages with vital reminders about what too many people in our community are forced to face every day: Food Insecurity.

To do that, we need your help. The Share Your Holidays campaign helps pay for millions of meals that will be distributed by Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin over the coming year. You can click the link below to donate or to find a barrel where you can drop off food.

Joining the Social Media Blitz, though, is about showing why you think it is important to end food insecurity and taking that extra step. It’s three steps, actually, but they only take a few minutes. Here’s how you participate:

  1. Download and print the hunger fact posters (click here or link above)
  2. Take a photo with them
  3. Post to your social media channels using #SYH

If you make a post and put it in your Facebook or Instagram stories, be sure to tag NBC15_madison. We’d love to see them there too!

NBC15 Share Your Holidays

